Organic baby food brand introduce fruit pouch range

Organic baby food brand, Piccolo has launched a new range of single fruit pouches in clear packaging in what it claims is a UK first.

Piccolo Pure combines sustainable sourced ingredients in clear and comes in five flavours: Pure Apple, Pure Banana, Pure Stanley Plum, Pure Mango and Pure Williams Pear.

The pouches are designed for children aged six months and over, providing parents with a product they can trust in the early days of weaning.

The brand launched in 2016 with the intention of “revolutionising the baby food aisle”. Coupled with the new range, Piccolo now produces 16 stage one and 9 stage two products.

Cat Gazzoli, Piccolo founder, said: “We are extremely proud to present Piccolo Pure. Weaning can be a daunting journey, but our new collection has been especially developed to give little ones the simple taste of delicious fruit for those first flavours.

“At Piccolo we are on a mission to encourage healthy eating from a young age and we believe our delicious pouches are the perfect way to do that.”