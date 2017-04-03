Olam takes bigger bite of West Africa biscuit market with expansion

Nutrifoods Ghana has opened its newly expanded biscuit production facility in Tema, Ghana, which manufactures biscuits for both the domestic and export markets.

Jointly owned by Olam International (75%) and Sanyo Foods of Japan (25%), the Nutrifoods facility is currently the leading biscuit factory in Ghana. It produces an assorted brand portfolio which includes two of the most popular biscuits in the country – the King Cracker and the Perk Shortcake.

The company invested $8.25 million in expansion work, upgrading the capacity of the facility with new state-of-the-art production equipment and technology including an additional third production line.

Nutrifoods said the expansion has strengthen in position in Ghana’s biscuit sector, where it currently has a 30% market share.

The expansion has also increased employment opportunities offered by the company, providing an additional 150 jobs and raising the existing workforce to 600 employees, of which 99% are Ghanaians.

Chitwan Singh, Business Head at Nutrifoods Biscuits, said: “With this expansion, we have doubled our existing production capacity, developed a new capability to make more varieties of biscuits, enhanced food safety and security through automation of our production line, and increased employment in other areas of operation.”

Amit Agrawal, Country Head of Olam Ghana, added: “The Ghanaian government has created a conducive environment for investments and businesses to thrive, which augurs well for future investments to flow into the country.

“We are proud to provide Ghanaian consumers with products suited to their tastes, with many of our brands among the favourites here, such as King Cracker, Perk, Tasty Tom, Royal Aroma, Royal Feast and First Choice.”