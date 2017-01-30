National Pig Association questions impact of Tesco-Booker deal

The National Pig Association (NPA) has question the potential impact of Tesco’s Booker takeover on the pork supply chain.

Dave Lewis, Tesco Chief Executive, said the retailer’s £3.7 billion takeover of the UK’s largest food wholesaler and owner of Londis and Budgens would create the “UK’s leading food business”. He added the move would benefit consumers, small retailers, suppliers and shareholders.

However, the NPA said that this further concentration of power within the supply chain could have a negative impact on pig producers.

Zoe Davies, NPA Chief Executive, questioned whether the link between Tesco, one of the toughest players in the retail market, and a major wholesaler could put further pressure on pig producers.

“We will seek assurance this does not create greater imbalance in the supply chain,” she said.

NPA vice chairman Richard Longthorp pointed out that Budgens were historically good supporters of British pork, while Londis was an ‘Aldi/Lidl type operation’, although more focused at the convenience store end of the range. Booker, itself, could be Tesco’s entry to food service, he added.

In the latest AHDB Porkwatch survey, Tesco was again confirmed as one of worst supporters of British pigmeat, second only to Asda among the top 10 retailers in terms of the percentage of pigmeat it imports for its stores.