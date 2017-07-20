North Sea cod certified as sustainable

Scottish and English boast are now MSC certified meaning shoppers and diners can buy the popular fish with a clear conscious.

North Sea cod has passed an independent assessment against the MSC’s strict standard, after over a decade since North Sea cod stocks came close to collapse.

It was achieved due to a coalition of fishing organisations with support from supermarkets, seafood brands and the industry body, Seafish.

The news means that – subject to strict traceability requirements – North Sea cod can now be sold in supermarkets and restaurants bearing the MSC ‘blue tick’ label, indicating that it is sustainable and fully traceable.

Although cod is one of the most popular fish in the UK, a YouGov survey carried out for the MSC found that more than one in three UK adults admitted that they don’t know if cod is sustainable or not, and whether people should (or should not) be eating it.

Almost three in ten of those surveyed said they think that cod is not sustainable and that people should actively avoid eating it where possible, but the same number said they believed the opposite: there are plentiful supplies of cod and it is a sustainable choice of fish.

Toby Middleton, MSC Programme Director, North East Atlanticexplains: “Today’s certification marks the end of the cod confusion. If you can see the MSC label on your cod, you know that it has come from a sustainable source. By choosing fish with that label, you will be helping to protect stocks long into the future.”

The certification follows a huge effort by industry, processors and NGOs to bring the cod stock back to sustainable levels.