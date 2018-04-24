Nomad Foods completes £200m acquisition of Goodfella’s Pizza

Nomad Foods has completed its £200 million acquisition of Goodfella’s Pizza from a subsidiary of Boparan Holdings.

Stefan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods CEO, said of the deal, which was announced in January: “Goodfella’s represents an important step in expanding our share of the frozen food category in Western Europe.

“The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and creates a complementary avenue of growth to our base business, which continues to gain market share.

“We are excited to welcome Goodfella’s to the Nomad Foods organization and look forward to driving shareholder value by combining our scale and commercial capabilities with their deep knowledge and expertise of the attractive frozen pizza category.”

Nomad Foods said it expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

Moreover, within two years it will contribute approximately €150 million revenue, €22 to €25 million adjusted EBITDA and €0.08 to €0.09 adjusted earnings per share.

