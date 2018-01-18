Nomad Foods acquires Goodfella’s Pizza for €225m

Nomad Foods’ portfolio has risen with the addition of Goodfella’s Pizza, which the business acquired from a subsidiary of Boparan Holdings in a €225 million deal.

Goodfella’s Pizza manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded and private label frozen pizzas in the UK and Ireland.

The brand, which accounts for the majority of Goodfella’s Pizza revenues, was founded in 1993 and holds number one and number two market share positions within the frozen pizza category in Ireland and the United Kingdom, respectively.

The acquisition also includes the San Marco brand and two frozen pizza manufacturing facilities which provide a foundation for future expansion in the category.

“The acquisition of Goodfella’s Pizza comes at an exciting time for our company. 2017 was a banner year as investments in our core portfolio translated into strong organic revenue growth,” said Nomad CEO Stefan Descheemaeker.

“Goodfella’s Pizza creates a new and exciting growth avenue into frozen pizza, a strategic category that is both sizable and complementary.

“We have a strong foundation in place and are well positioned to create shareholder value as we apply our proven toolkit of capabilities to Goodfella’s Pizza and further develop our portfolio of iconic and market leading brands.”

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Co-Chairman and Founder, added: “The Goodfella’s Pizza brands and team broaden our product offering and customer reach, and solidify our market leadership within the United Kingdom and Ireland. We are pleased to welcome Goodfella’s Pizza to the Nomad Foods portfolio.”