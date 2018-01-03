Nitrite-free bacon hits shelves in UK first

Irish food company Finnebrogue is this month introducing nitrite-free bacon to British shelves under the Naked Bacon brand.

Once launched, it will be the UK’s only bacon to be completely free from nitrites, preservatives, E numbers and all allergens, the company said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said bacon cured with nitrites is as dangerous as asbestos and smoking, as nitrites produce carcinogenic nitrosamines when ingested.

They have estimated that 34,000 bowel and colon cancer deaths per year worldwide are directly attributable to diets high in processed meats – and warned that eating two rashers of nitrite cured bacon per day increases the risk of contracting bowel cancer by 18%.

Finnebrogue said its latest launch is the “biggest revolution to the British breakfast for a generation”.

Finnebrogue worked with a Spanish chemist to develop a new way of flavouring traditional British bacon without nitrites – something that has never been done before.

The natural flavour is produced from natural Mediterranean fruit and spice extracts, following ten years of research and development.

The flavour is currently being used in continental style hams in the European Union, but this will be the first time the technology has been applied to British bacon and available to UK consumers, following a £14 million initial investment from Finnebrogue.

Chairman Denis Lynn said: “I’ve been all over the world to figure out a way to make bacon without nitrites – and up to now we’d never made a single rasher of bacon because we couldn’t work out how to do it.

“For more than a decade I have insisted we not touch bacon until such time as we can make it better and safer – and now we have.

“Our Naked Bacon is not only safer than any other bacon on the market, it also tops the charts in blind taste tests. This really is the biggest revolution to the British breakfast for a generation.”

The purpose of adding nitrites is to give cured meat its characteristic pink colour, texture, some flavour and also to help as a preservative.

The new natural flavouring being used in Naked Bacon has a similar effect, but does not contain the health risks.

As well as Naked Bacon, Finnebrogue will be bringing Naked Ham to market.

The first packets of Naked Bacon will be in supermarkets on January 10th, while Naked Ham launches on January 15th.