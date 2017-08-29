NFU urges Gov to clarify regulatory environment post-Brexit

UK farmers have urged Government to create a regulatory environment for farming that is “streamlined, grounded in science and respects realistic farm practices”.

As MPs continue work on the EU Withdrawal Bill, the National Farmers Union (NFU) has outlaid its vision for a regulatory environment that supports farmers, the public and the environment.

The NFU said it “strongly believes that new rules can work better while maintaining the same high standards that the public expect”.

NFU President Meurig Raymond said: “Leaving the EU provides a unique opportunity to develop a regulatory environment that is better designed and effectively implemented to allow farmers to do what they do best – provide a safe and affordable supply of British food.”

He added: “Britain’s withdrawal from the EU provides the opportunity for the UK government to embrace these positive principles, improving the competitiveness of British farm businesses while ensuring continued access for our great British produce into overseas markets.

“However, to reach this point it is crucial the government ensures the EU Withdrawal Bill provides certainty to farmers about the rules and regulation they will be subject to in the short and medium term, so that their businesses can thrive without considerable disruption after we leave the EU.

“A system that offers farmers the best business environment to farm not only benefits food production but the countryside and rural economy as a whole.”