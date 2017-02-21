New tray aimed at growers and soft fruit picking

Goplasticpallets.com has launched a new super-light fruit tray, aimed at growers and soft fruit picking.

Created specifically for the fruit industry, the new GoEuro 64120LP offers a simple, yet durable solution to fruit picking.

The super light tray comes with a ventilated base and walls, for improved air cooling and hydro cooling applications – making light work of transporting fruit from the field to the fridge. Moreover, its ventilated walls mean the container is easy to clean and dry, and allows produce to cool when in store.

With a weight of only 1,050g, the tray is a perfect choice for picking strawberries and blackberries.

Manufactured from Polypropylene (PP), the GoEuro 64120LP measures 600mm (L) x 400mm (W) x 120mm (H). It has a strong, reinforced base and straight-sided walls which are designed to hold punnets of fruit securely in place, without the delicate fruit being crushed when the full trays are stacked.

As the sole UK partner of Gamma Wopla plastic boxes, trays and crates, the new GoEuro 64120LP fruit tray is exclusively available in the UK from Goplasticpallets.com.

The new GoEuro 64120LP joins Goplasticpallets.com’s extensive range of durable, lightweight and cost-effective plastic trays, crates and boxes that are suitable for growers and handling fresh produce.