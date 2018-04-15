New state-of-the-art showroom for YPS

Yorkshire Packaging Systems (YPS) have unveil its new and improved showroom with state-of-the-art facilities, open immediately for shrink wrapping demonstrations at the head office in Dewsbury.

With demand for the company’s expertise increasing year on year and more customers requiring demonstrations than ever before, expanding the showroom was a priority.

The revamped facilities are quadruple the size of the previous space and as such demanded a lot of expense but YPS are confident that this new asset will prove to be a great investment in the future as they continue to expand.

YPS are looking forward to welcome their existing and prospective customers alike on site to enjoy a tour of the new modern display area, which has been completely transformed.

The smell of paint is still in the air and shiny new graphics, literature stands and display cabinets are on hand to explain the YPS philosophy. Most importantly, the company’s entire range of machinery is on show under this one roof, ranging from manual to fully automatic specifications, and from their complement of world-leading manufacturers, Hugo Beck, Ulma and Mimi.

Any sample shrink film roll required can be plucked from the nearby warehouse for a demonstration of a complete shrink wrapping solution with the customer’s packs.

YPS believe it is critical to see their equipment in action before purchasing. Buying a machine that will manage a packing operation for years to come is a major investment that needs to be carefully considered.

A clear idea of the usability, size, dimensions and footprint of the machinery as well as its wrapping performance is required. YPS are confident that following a demonstration of your products on their equipment in the new showroom, you will be sure that YPS is the right choice for your business.

Managing Director Glyn Johnson said: “I am thrilled to formally open our new showroom facility, which will be perfect for customer demonstrations, trials and training.

“Our multi-award winning enterprise has long deserved a showcase area like this that is on par with its well-respected position in the industry – now it’s a reality.”

