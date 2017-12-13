New report explores minutiae of meat tax

With many celebrating the success of sugar taxes in upping public health and curbing consumption, regulators may just be mulling a meat tax.

The topic of taxing meat is at the heart of a new report from Farm Animal Investment Risk and Return (FAIRR) – available to the public in January 2018.

With the rising population, the report posits that meeting demand would put an impossible strain on the livestock industry, which further explores the negatives of meat consumption.

Meat taxes are already on the agenda in Denmark, Sweden and Germany, the executive summary for the report says, and although no proposals have advanced into actual legislation, long-term investors should take note of the compelling arguments being made, especially in Denmark and Sweden.

Meat taxation is not a short-term risk for investors. Yet large pension funds and asset managers would be remiss not to put it on their agenda. As the international community works to implement the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, governments and other international institutions will need to create a pathway to a more sustainable global food system – meat taxation may well feature on that road.