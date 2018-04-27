New report chronicles success of aquaculture sustainability

The Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) has released its fifth set of transparent sustainability data from its online reporting platform as it further strives for a more sustainable future for aquaculture.

The GSI Sustainability Report includes five years’ worth of data presented per company and per region, and covers fourteen key sustainability indicators – nine environmental and five social.

Making progress

According to the report, farmed salmon continues to be one of the most eco-efficient forms of protein production – with the lowest carbon footprint, and lowest feed conversion ratio.

Over 40% of GSI production is now certified to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification. This is a huge step in the right direction, as just five years ago, there were no farms certified to this standard. GSI notes that “progress has been impressive in all regions”.

Due to an increase in the use of non-medicinal approaches and sharing of best-practices in sea lice management, over the five-year period GSI members have reduced the use of medicinal sea lice treatments by 40%.

By continued innovations in the sourcing and efficiency of feed ingredients, GSI members have reduced their use of fish oil and fishmeal by, respectively, 16% and 15% (calculated per forage fish dependency ratio).

Aaron McNevin, WWF´s Global Aquaculture Lead, said: “It is imperative that we all take the responsibility to bend the curve on biodiversity loss. When it comes to aquaculture, one of the fastest growing methods of producing food in the world, this means further reducing its environmental impacts, in this case, of global salmon farming.

“The GSI’s commitment to transparency is evidence that they are committed to building a sustainable future. With five years of environmental data, it is promising to see positive trends emerging.”

