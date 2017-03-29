New recipe lowers sugar in KitKats

Nestlé’s flagship confectionery brand KitKat has been reformulated with extra milk and extra cocoa as the brand works to reduce sugar.

The new recipe will see sugar replaced by more milk and cocoa and is being introduced across the KitKat milk chocolate range.

It will be marked out by new packaging, which indicates ‘Extra Milk & Cocoa’.

This follows Nestlé’s earlier announcement that it would reduce sugar by 10% across its confectionery portfolio through a range of methods that includes reformulation.

Fiona Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé UK and Ireland, said: “When we announced that we were removing some of the sugar from our confectionery, the first questions that consumers asked us were: ‘are you going to make things smaller?’ and ‘will it taste the same?’ I’m pleased to say that these products are the same size as the ones they are replacing and taste just as good.

“Milk and cocoa has formed the basis of the KitKat recipe ever since it was introduced in 1936 so, while people might have been expecting us to add something else, this is a great example of us using our strength in research and innovation to develop a great recipe that replaces sugar with a bit more of the existing, natural ingredients that people know and love.”

This move will take out more than 1,000 tonnes of sugar from UK public and will remove more than 3 billion calories, Nestlé said.

The company added that it is currently working on a number of initiatives within its confectionery business to deliver further sugar reductions towards its 10% saving by 2018.