New paper cup comes with digitalised connection to go

Huhtamaki Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania has introduced Adtone, a single-use paper cup with digitalised connection.

The cup comes with a heat activated thermocromic label and a QR code with programmed link to customer’s website.

The digitalised connection makes the single-use paper cup an ideal media for smart device centred promotional campaigns.

Consumers interact with a coffee cup for several minutes at a time and pay attention on what is printed on it. The Adtone cup delivers the message effectively while enhancing the customer experience with fun and relevant digital content.

The QR codes are controlled with special digital data management software turning the coffee cup into truly smart packaging.

Thermosensitive printing keeps the code hidden until usage, safeguarding the promotional content for the customer until purchase of the beverage. When a hot drink is poured into the cup, the heat activates the thermochromic printing on the label, revealing the QR code.

By scanning the code with a mobile device, customer can access promotional website and the associated digital content.

The smart code management software ensures that each promotion code can only be used once and dynamically changes the digital content after use.

Huhtamaki Adtone enables cafes and restaurants to run variety of campaigns from loyalty rewards to prize winning promotions. It is also a tool for joint promotions and makes the cup a perfect companion to digitalised media content.