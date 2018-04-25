New MD and pack design for Fairfields Farm

They are trailblazing in the crisp world. Bringing together rural provenance with forward thinking innovation, to create a quality, British, hand cooked crisp. Fairfields Farm have a new Managing Director at the helm, perfectly coinciding with the launch of a contemporary rebranded packet.

A Crisp Legend

New MD Richard Glennan has a history full of crisping tales. Back in 2006 he first met Robert who was looking for ways to add value to his potato crop.

Before selling to Tyrrell’s in 2011, Glennan’s Crisps manufactured the very first Fairfield’s Farm samples. Since then, Glennan has always been involved with the evolution of Fairfield’s Farm.

Robert Strathern, of Fairfields Farm, said: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Richard as Managing Director at Fairfields Farm. We have been working together for a while now and Richard has been a pivotal part in securing growth in new and innovative areas for the business. He brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and experience – and together we will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the snacking sector.”

A New Look

The re-brand embodies Fairfields Farm origins and highlights their field to packet production process. The ploughed furrows at the top of each packet is a design taken directly from a photograph from last year’s planting, emulating their surroundings. The new design incorporates bold colours with classic British flavours – plus all the crisps are sustainable too.

The husband-and-wife run farm is fully powered with renewable energy from their own anaerobic digester. The impressive facility powers the whole farm – and the crisp production facilities. This means that Fairfields Farm are the only farmers in the world that produce crisps in a fully sustainable way.

Mr Glennan said: “I have known the brand since their early days – and it’s great to be part of the fantastic future they have ahead. The acquisition of Ten Acre has brought a new brand into the fold. This is the start of the next phase for Fairfields Farm.

“Through new ideas, further potential acquisitions and innovation within the snacking space, I’m looking forward to adding more value – and seeing where we can go from here…exciting times ahead.”

