New Frontier Foods expands seaweed line and production capabilities

New Frontier Foods, maker of Ocean’s Halo seaweed products, is expanding its product lines and manufacturing capabilities.

Its new products include a dark chocolate seaweed strip, which the company describes as a “first-of-its-kind”. There’s also new flavours added to its seaweed snack sheets, home sushi products. Moreover, its US production facility is now SQF certified, following certification of its Cerritos, California facility in fall 2016.

Robert Mock, Ocean’s Halo co-founder, said: “Seaweed shouldn’t be boring. Consumers deserve new and interesting products and we’re going to be relentless in our pursuit of product innovation. We couldn’t be more excited about the dark chocolate strips, new flavored sheets and the organic nori. And stay tuned for another completely new product later this year.”