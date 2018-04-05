New cooking oil benefits both foodservice users and consumers

Great taste perception, sustained frying colour and reduced heat deterioration are among the benefits of a new ‘alternative’ cooking oil, sourced from crops grown by British farmers.

Produced from a new variety of oilseed rape, the new oil – known as ‘HOLL’ – also promises healthier eating.

While rapeseed oil already boasts the lowest levels of saturated fat of any edible oil, HOLL has been bred to contain even lower levels of saturated and trans-fatty acids, two compounds known to increase levels of cholesterol.

“HOLL Oil is one of those rare win:win products, benefitting the food business operator as much as the consumer and customer,” said Lionel Lordez, HOLL’s Business Development Leader.

“It’s produced from rapeseed, an oil with which foodservice users are completely familiar. There’s no procedural change.

“Yet it has significant advantages over ‘standard’ rapeseed oils, thanks to improved performance, lifecycle and consumer benefits.”

Specially bred, HOLL delivers an oleic acid content of at least 75%, explains Mr Lordez.

“That’s about 25% more than conventional rapeseed oils,” he said. “Higher oleic acid content lends stability and longevity to the oil, allowing repeated use for heating and frying without deterioration. HOLL also offers operators one of the highest smoking points from any oil available.”

In tests, not only were consumer experts highly complementary about the taste of foods cooked in HOLL oil, but HOLL also delivered a very well appreciated colour. Fries cooked in HOLL produced the much-sought ‘golden’ colour valued by consumers, a colour that HOLL was able to maintain consistently throughout the frying cycle.

“That’s because of HOLL’s inherent stability. Against conventional rapeseed oil, HOLL’s heat deterioration was at least 40 per cent slower, while oxidised compounds were 20 per cent lower than with high-oleic sunflower oil.

“With new legislation on managing acrylamide levels due to take effect from April 2018, business operators will be interested to hear that, compared to rapeseed, corn, soy and olive oil, HOLL produces lower levels of acrylamide in fried food.

“Added to HOLL’s favourable nutritional profile, including a highly respectable 4.3 ratio between omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and prominent Vitamin E levels, plus its sustainable sourcing from Britain and Europe, we think there are compelling reasons to consider a switch from conventional rapeseed or other oils such as soybean and palm oil.”

