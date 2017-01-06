New association supports manufacture and trade of gluten-free products

Responding to the significant market growth for gluten-free products, the Gluten-free Industry Association (GFIA) has been formed to support companies involved in the manufacture and trade of gluten-free products.

The UK market for gluten-free products has grown rapidly, with annual free from sales currently worth £585.6 million, a 26.7% increase on the previous year. Sales are projected to reach £673 million by 2020. Within the free from market, the gluten-free market accounts for nearly 60% of the category and increased by 36% over 2015.

In this climate of growth and opportunity, leading producers of gluten-free foods have come together under the GFIA to ensure consistent high standards and to provide additional consumer confidence.

GFIA priorities for 2017 will include the development of best practice guidelines on ingredient sourcing and gluten-testing methodology i