Nestlé to sell Starbucks coffee after signing $7bn deal

In an attempt to reinvigorate its presence in the coffee sector, Nestlé has signed a $7.15 billion deal to sell Starbucks consumer and foodservice products globally.

In particular, Nestlé will accelerate its out-of-home channels and will work alongside Starbucks on innovation and go-to-market strategies to bring more coffee and consumers together.

“This global coffee alliance will bring the Starbucks experience to the homes of millions more around the world through the reach and reputation of Nestlé,” said Kevin Johnson, President and CEO of Starbucks.

“This historic deal is part of our ongoing efforts to focus and evolve our business to meet the changing consumer needs, and we are proud to work alongside a company that is committed to our shared values.”

Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestlé, added: “With Starbucks, Nescafé and Nespresso we bring together three iconic brands in the world of coffee.”

As part of this transaction, Starbucks will receive an up-front cash payment of $7.15 billion for a business which generated annual sales of $2 billion.

