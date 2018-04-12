Nestlé targets 100% recyclable packaging

Nestlé is aiming to make the entirety of its packaging either recyclable or reusable by 2025 as the company unveils its latest sustainability strategy.

CEO Mark Schneider said: “Plastic waste is one of the biggest sustainability issues the world is facing today. Tackling it requires a collective approach.

“We are committed to finding improved solutions to reduce, re-use and recycle. Our ambition is to achieve 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025.”

The company is principally focussing on three core areas: the elimination of non-recyclable plastics; encouraging the use of plastics to facilitate better recycling rates, and the elimination or change of complex combinations of packaging materials.

To help accomplish this, Nestlé will work with value chain partners and industry associations to explore different packaging solutions.

It will also play a more proactive role in the development of recycling schemes in the countries in which it operates.

On the packaging itself, Nestlé promises to better label its products to help inform consumers, and will promote a market for recycled plastics.

Like this: Like Loading...