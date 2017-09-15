Nestlé takes major bite out of Blue Bottle Coffee

Nestlé has acquired a majority stake in the Californian specialist coffee roaster and retailer Blue Bottle Coffee.

The total number of Blue Bottle Coffee shops is expected to reach 55 by the end of 2017, up from 29 at the end of last year.

Blue Bottle Coffee will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity, while having full access to Nestlé’s capabilities in coffee and its strong global consumer reach.

The current management and employees will retain a minority stake and continue to run the business with the same entrepreneurial spirit that has made the brand so successful.

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider, said: “This move underlines Nestlé’s focus on investing in high-growth categories and acting on consumer trends.”

With the acquisition of Blue Bottle Coffee, Nestlé is entering the fast-growing, super premium coffee shop segment with an iconic brand for discerning coffee drinkers.

Blue Bottle Coffee allows Nestlé to strengthen its position in the US coffee market, the largest in the world, as well as internationally, building on success in Japan.

It also offers opportunities to grow in super premium ready-to-drink and roast and ground coffee, largely through online subscription.