Nestlé to source cage-free eggs

In a move applauded by industry, Nestlé has confirmed it will source eggs from cage-free hens by 2025.

In a major coup from the world’s biggest food company, Nestlé’s commitment covers all shell egg and egg products it directly sources as ingredients.

In Europe and the US, Nestlé will make the transition by the end of 2020. For the rest of the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania it will happen by 2025, with the move in Asia to be completed in the same transition period, as conditions allow.

In some parts of the world, such as in Europe, over 40% of eggs used by Nestlé are already from cage-free sources.