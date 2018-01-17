Nestlé sells US confectionery arm to Ferrero in $2.8bn deal

Nestlé has agreed to sell its US confectionery arm, which includes Butterfinger, Crunch and BabyRuth, to Ferrero for $2.8 billion.

Nestlé’s U.S. confectionery business represents about 3% of U.S. Nestlé Group sales. In 2016, Nestlé’s confection sales reached approximately $900 million.

“With Ferrero we have found an exceptional home for our U.S. confectionery business where it will thrive,” said Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider.

“At the same time, this move allows Nestlé to invest and innovate across a range of categories where we see strong future growth and hold leadership positions, such as pet care, bottled water, coffee, frozen meals and infant nutrition.”

The deal covers the US-focused confectionery brands only and does not include Nestlé’s Toll House baking products, a strategic growth brand which the company will continue to develop.