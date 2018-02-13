Nestlé signs PPA for renewable power in Pennsylvania

Nestlé’s US arm has partnered with EDP Renewables with a fifteen-year power purchase agreement that will provide around 80% of the electricity for five Nestlé facilities in south-eastern Pennsylvania.

Nestlé said the agreement is its latest step in achieving its aim of producing 100% of its electricity from renewable sources.

EDP Renewables’ Meadow Lake VI wind farm will generate and deliver 50 megawatts of electricity through the PJM Interconnection grid to manufacturing facilities and distribution centers operated by Nestlé Purina PetCare, Nestlé USA and Nestlé Waters North America in Allentown and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Because the wind farm and the recipient facilities are located on the same regional grid, the power purchase agreement provides traceability from the Pennsylvania facilities back to the wind farm.

With the addition of the energy from the wind farm, 20% of the electricity Nestlé uses in the US will come from renewable sources in 2019.