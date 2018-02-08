Nestlé & Nuritas to discover food-derived bioactive peptides via AI

Nestlé and Nuritas have entered into a collaboration aiming at discovering bioactive peptide networks within specific target areas of significant value.

In order to achieve the common goal, Nuritas will deploy its award-winning and novel technology platform, which uses Artificial Intelligence and DNA analysis to predict, unlock, and validate highly efficacious peptides, exclusively from natural food sources.

Nestlé will use their considerable scientific know-how and applications expertise to validate the efficacy of these new discoveries within the target applications.

“At Nuritas our mission is to positively impact billions of lives worldwide and we therefore are delighted to be collaborating with Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company on such an important project,” said Nora Khaldi, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Nuritas.

Richard Stadler at the Nestlé Research Centre added: “As our understanding of food and nutrition continues to grow, our global research and development network is looking ahead to discover how we can help enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future for everyone. Research partnerships such as that with Nuritas help us achieve that goal.”

“The fruition of our collaboration carries the promise to be truly industry-changing” said Emmet Browne CEO at Nuritas. “We are very excited to partner with Nestle as they look to continue their own admirable purpose to help shape a better and healthier world.”