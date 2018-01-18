Nestlé launch Ruby chocolate KITKAT

Nestlé Japan has become the first to commercialise the naturally pink “Ruby” variety of chocolate, with the launch of a new pink KITKAT in Japan and Korea.

The chocolate used in the product, which will be offered as a Valentine’s Day gift at KITKAT speciality stores, was developed by Swiss chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut.

Barry Callebaut CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said: “I am very pleased that our innovative breakthrough Rub chocolate has come to life so quickly through our partnership with Nestlé and the pioneering KITKAT brand in Japan.

“Nestlé was very quick in spotting the trend and in introducing a Ruby chocolate version of KITKAT, which will entice customers across Asia and beyond.”

The Japanese version of the KITKAT brand is rapidly gaining popularity (or is that notoriety?) around the globe for its peculiar, often luxuriant flavours and innovation. Famous flavours include sake, wasabi and cough syrup.

Chef Yasumasa Takagi added: “I am extremely proud to be part of this landmark moment in the history of chocolate, with which I have worked intimately for over thirty years.

“I have created an especially simple KITKAT that allows you to enjoy the characteristic fruit fragrance and subtle acidity of Ruby cacao to the fullest.”