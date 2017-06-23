Nestlé joins partnership to support disruptive food start-ups

Nestlé USA is partnering with Rabobank and RocketSpace to support start-ups for the Terra Food + Agtech Accelerator program.

The company will work alongside Terra and other corporate collaborators to select and coach the most innovative and disruptive start-ups in the food and agricultural industry.

In 2013, Nestlé launched the Silicon Valley Innovation Outpost (SVIO) in one of the most innovative hubs in the world – the San Francisco Bay Area. Here, an experienced and cross-functional marketing and technical team works with promising early-stage entrepreneurs to rapidly build, test and deploy new value-added services and solutions for their consumers around the world.

“Our goals at the SVIO include providing entrepreneurs with access to the expertise and nutritional know-how that Nestlé has developed over its 150-year history,” said Mark Brodeur, Vice President of Digital Innovation, Nestlé.

He added: “In exchange, Nestlé will have the ability to learn from and co-create with creative entrepreneurs. That’s why partnerships like ours with Terra make so much sense for both Nestlé and those with whom we collaborate.”

Terra enables innovation by connecting large global brands like Nestlé with start-ups to work on real-life product testing and go-to-market solutions.

Nestlé was attracted to the collaboration because of the success and experience of Terra co-creators, RocketSpace and Rabobank. Terra immerses participants in the innovation process, helps guide their products’ evolution and provides real-time feedback throughout pilot testing.

Nestlé expects to support 20 start-ups over the duration of the two 6-month accelerator programs to explore new and improved ways to produce, sell and distribute food.

The company will work with a diverse cross-section of start-ups, selected from more than 1,000 applicants, with the goal of finding healthier and more sustainable products and services that enhance the quality of people’s lives.

The first of two Nestlé-hosted Terra programs will be selected in fall 2017.