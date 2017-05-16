Nestlé inaugurates Dubai factory

Nestlé has inaugurated its new Al-Maha factory in Dubai, producing Nescafé coffee and Maggi cooking aids for the local and regional market.

Now operating at full capacity, the site employs 340 people from 20 countries.

The company said the facilities environmental performance will contribute to its 2030 ambition to strive for zero impact in its operations.

The plant recycles 100% of waste from products and raw materials, reaching zero waste to landfill in that area and helping fulfil the company’s commitment to send zero waste for disposal by 2020.

The site also saves energy, with 100% LED lighting and insulation technology that reduces the need for air-conditioning. There are water saving mechanisms in place and plans to install solar power generation.

Marco Settembri, Nestlé Executive Vice President and Head of the Zone Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, said the factory underlined Nestlé’s commitment to the people of the Middle East and the company’s confidence in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates as a business hub.

The Al-Maha factory is Nestlé’s 18th production site in the Middle East, with an investment of CHF 145 million.