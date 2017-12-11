Nestlé takes aim at food waste with latest partnership

Nestlé UK and Ireland has partnered with Company Shop to help ensure more surplus food is redistributed and available for charitable and commercial use.

With support from WRAP, the partners are undertaking detailed site assessments to identify any opportunity to reduce food waste at the source, and find ways that any part-processed products can be redistributed instead of being used for animal feed or anaerobic digestion.

Finished, packed products are easier to redistribute and much of this surplus already goes to Fareshare, Nestlé said, but looking at foods that require more involved approaches to make redistribution possible means that redistribution organisations will now be able to access much more of its surplus.

The method has been tested at a number of Nestlé’s factories and has proved to be an economically sustainable way for food manufacturers to tackle operational food waste.

Increasing the amount of food being distributed in this way will also help the national redistribution infrastructure to grow and support the food industry’s efforts to reduce waste.

Nestlé and Company Shop estimate that this approach will increase the levels of charitable redistribution from their UK operations by the equivalent of two million meals per year on top of the products that already go to Fareshare.

The approach has social and environmental benefits while helping to reduce costs for manufacturers right across their supply chain and benefits the whole industry.

The work forms part of Nestlé’s overall strategy to reduce food waste and increase redistribution across the company’s own operations as well as to collaborate and share with other organisations in the food sector in the battle against food waste.