Nestlé SA capitalises on Egyptian thirst for instant coffee

Nestlé SA is to acquire Caravan Marketing Company, an Egyptian instant coffee company and owner of the Bonjorno brand for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is part of Nestlé’s overarching ambition to invest in Egypt and foster the development of the growing soluble coffee segment, the company said. This market has been gaining popularity among Egyptians.

Yasser Abdulmalak, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé Egypt, said: “Our investments and expansion plans in Egypt reflect the importance of this market to us. In the last 5 years Nestlé has made investments close to 1 Billion EGP in manufacturing and distribution facilties as well as skill development. We will continue to invest in the Egyptian market and this acquisition comes as a reaffirmation of that.”

He added: “The acquisition will capitalise on the complementary strengths of the two brands Nescafé and Bonjorno, accelerating the development of the soluble coffee market in Egypt. We are proud that Bonjorno a local brand loved by many Egyptians, will become part of our wide portfolio of international brands.”

Caravan Marketing was established in 2003 as a marketing and distribution company. The company serves the Egyptian market with a range of soluble coffee products, using its own factory.