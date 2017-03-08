Nestlé to cut 10% sugar in confectionary by 2018

Nestlé UK and Ireland is responding to increased legislative, industry and commercial pressure by reducing 10% of sugar from its confectionary portfolio by 2018.

The move will see around 7,500 tonnes of sugar removed across a number of well-known brands through a range of methods and initiatives.

The changes will largely be achieved by replacing sugar with higher quantities of existing ingredients or other, non-artificial ingredients and ensuring products are below a certain amount of calories.

Nestlé’s said its continuing investment in research and development will also deliver new technology and innovation to further improve products in the future.

“Our confectionery brands have been enjoyed in the UK for more than a century and we know that if we can improve these products nutritionally, provide more choice and information for the consumer, together with other categories, we can have a significant impact on public health,” said Fiona Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé UK and Ireland.

She added: “Nestlé is at the forefront of efforts to research and develop new technology that makes food products better for our consumers. These innovations will help us to reduce sugar in confectionery when they are combined with other, more common methods like reformulating recipes and swapping sugar for other, non-artificial ingredients.

“Making these improvements to our products is key to us delivering better choices for our consumers while retaining the same great taste that they know and love.”