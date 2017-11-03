Acquisitive Nestlé takes charge of Chameleon Cold-Brew

In its ongoing attempts to gobble up the competition and become the first word in coffee, Nestlé USA has acquired Chameleon Cold-Brew for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2010, Austin-based Chameleon provides premium crafted coffee which, it claims, is “sourced consciously and grown sustainably”.

Chameleon’s current portfolio consists of multi-serve concentrates and single-serve RTD products, two segments that account for 18% of the $2.5 billion in-home coffee category.

Its products are currently stocked at Whole Foods, Target and Safeway, among others.

“Partnering with a world-class company like Nestlé will give us the opportunity to do so on a bigger platform,” said Chameleon co-founder and CEO Chris Campbell.

This is the latest in Nestlé’s acquisitive streak that saw it pick up Californian specialist coffee roaster and retailer Blue Bottle Coffee in September.

With Chameleon on side, Nestlé hopes to expand its access to the cold brew category.