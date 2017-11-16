Naturex strengths presence with Swedish Oat Fiber acquisition

Naturex, the French plant-based natural ingredients provider, has snapped-up a specialist Swedish manufacturer of oat-based extracts and ingredients.
The acquisition of Swedish Oat Fiber, strengthens Naturex’s market positions in the natural nutrition segment.
Naturex added that addition “offers synergies” with the company’s current business development model.
“This acquisition will support our development and diversification strategy into very promising market segments, such as dietary fibers with strong health claims, and specialty plant-based proteins, in line with new consumer trends,” said Naturex CEO Oliver Rigaud.