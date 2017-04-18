NatureFresh breaks ground on new Ontario distribution centre

NatureFresh Farms, one of Canada’s largest independent growers, is meeting increased demand for premium greenhouse products with a new distribution centre.

The company said construction at the new 160,000 centre in Leamington, Ontario will be finished by mid-summer.

“The continued expansion of our operations & launch of new products is a direct result of the growth of the NatureFresh Farms brand”, said Peter Quiring, President.

“Over the last few years, we have increased our production capacity to meet the demands of our retail partners. Our commitment to quality, regardless of season, is enabling NatureFresh™ Farms to be an integrated supplier 12 months a year.

“Expanding our production capabilities in Leamington shows our commitment to growing our business in Canada”, commented Quiring. Family owned & operated, NatureFresh employs more than 500 people across all of its greenhouses & distribution centres in both Canada & USA.

The centre will enable NatureFresh to increase production and specialty packaging on site. The addition of the new facility will complement the existing 5 distribution centres that are currently operational across the company’s 130 acres in Leamington.

NatureFresh also opened a 60,000 sq ft facility in Toledo, Ohio in Fall 2016 to service the new 45 acres of greenhouse tomato production in Delta, OH.

Due to the success of its Ohio tomato program, the company has already outgrown the Toledo facility 6 months after opening the doors and will be expanding in the months to come.

After doubling its Organic Bell Pepper acreage in 2016, NatureFresh recently launched their new USDA Certified Organic TOV’s and Organic Red Grape Tomatoes.

“The increasing demand for organics prompted our team to bring two new items to market this year, both are being grown in Leamington,” said Ray Wowryk, Director of Business Development.