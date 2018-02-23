Naked goes beyond juice with first range of fruit & vegetable bars

Naked has for the first time extended its focus beyond juice by launching a range of fruit, nut and vegetable bars.

The company said its Naked Fruit, Nut & Veggie Bars contain premium ingredients such as real fruit and vegetables. They are available in three flavours: Blue Machine, Green Machine and Red Machine.

As well as containing no preservatives, the bars are Non-GMO Project verified, and are excellent sources of vitamins A, C, E and Iron.

Becca Kerr, Senior VP, North America Nutrition Fruit and Vegetable portfolio, said: “Since it’s not always convenient to fit fruits and vegetables into your daily routine, we’re expanding our lineup, continuing to provide consumers with yet another option to make sure they are getting their daily dose of goodness.”

