MuscleFood launches Easy Cook Curry Kits

Online healthy food retailer MuscleFood has launched a series of low fat, high protein Curry Kits that can be cooked in just ten minutes.

Developed exclusively for MuscleFood.com by the retailer’s resident Michelin Star trained chef, the tasty Curry Kits provide a no-fuss solution to enjoying curries the healthy way.

The product launch comes after it was announced the company, valued at £50 million, has received a £10 million investment from BGF to continue to grow its core UK offering and support its European expansion.

The Easy Cook Curry Kits contain ready-prepared fresh chicken or beef, vegetables like peppers and onions, and rich, tasty sauces that can all be poured into one pan and cooked in just 8-10 minutes.

The kits are available in four delicious flavours: Chicken Tikka Masala; Chicken Balti; Thai Beef Massaman; and Chinese Style Chicken Curry.

These diet-friendly kits contain less than 300 calories, three per cent fat and five per cent sugar per meal, between 39g-44g of protein per portion, and are slimming club approved.

Made with clean, natural and wholesome ingredients that are delivered fresh to your door, the kits have been perfectly portioned to serve either one or two and retail at just £3.25 each.

The Curry Kits are the latest addition to MuscleFood.com’s popular Easy Cook range, which includes Easy Cook Stir-Frys.

Commenting on the launch of the new Curry Kits, Darren Beale of MuscleFood said: “We’re delighted to have launched these three Curry Kits which have joined our Easy Cook range.

“They’ve been developed especially by our Michelin Star trained chef for people looking to enjoy their favourite takeaway favourites without loading up on unwanted calories – something that is usually unavoidable with shop-bought curries and Indian takeaways.

“Making a truly tasty yet healthy curry normally means you have to spend hours chopping veg, measuring spices, and blending up ingredients, which isn’t the best use of anyone’s time.

“We’ve removed all the hassle, so health-conscious foodies and dieters alike will be able to enjoy the same fantastic flavours found in their favourite spicy dishes in just a fraction of the time you’d spend cooking up one of these dishes from scratch.”

Like this: Like Loading...