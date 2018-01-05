Muscle Food eyes international expansion with £10m BGF fund

Muscle Food, the premium lean meats and sports nutrition company, has secured £10 million from the Business Growth Fund as it eyes international expansion.

The brand will use the funding to expand from its current facility in Nottingham in the UK by opening a second base in Europe.

The company, which boasted revenues of more than £45 million in the year to 31 March 2017, was founded by Chief Exec Darren Beale in 2013. Since then it has attracted a following of fitness enthusiasts, bodybuilders and athletes.

The British Growth Fund (BGF) has now taken a minority stake in the businesses.

“The partnership with BGF will help us accelerate our growth and switch even more customers on to our unique proposition,” said Beale.