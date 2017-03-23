Munters & CambridgeHOK optimise climate conditions for plant growth

CambridgeHOK is a manufacturer of commercial glasshouses and a leading producer of horticultural systems in the UK.

One of its key clients is the Netherlands-based Phillips Horticulture, whom CambridgeHOK holds a long-standing relationship with. It developed from suppling large commercial glasshouses to providing energy efficiency LED lighting – a revolution in city farming.

Also known as vertical farming, Philips GrowWise is a technical research laboratory, and involves growing crops in dedicated climatically controlled environments. Using multiple growing layers allows maximum growing space to be realises.

The benefit of growing plants indoors is that there is no reliance on daylight, it reduces water usage, and does not require any pesticides or chemical intervention. By using multiple growing lasers, the crops can be grown using a smaller footprint when compared to traditional methods.

CambridgeHOK was challenged to provide a total solution using the Philips ground-breaking LEDs to create varying conditions for growing the crops, but also incorporate energy efficiency climate control systems.

The plants, which are grown from seeds, need very specific conditions in order to maximise their growth potential.

As Philips GrowWise is a research facility, it is vital that precise conditions are maintained 24/7 for crop growth and research.

Having had previous experience of working with Munters, CambridgeHOK approached them with a basic specification outlining their needs.

The need was for energy efficient climate control in five of the eight research growth rooms.

“We looked at a variety of technologies but found that desiccant dehumidification offered the best solution to tie into the existing chilled water plant,” said Martyn Rispin, Senior Climate Control Engineering at CambridgeHOK.

The companies worked together to define the climate conditions and to fully understand te facility’s needs.

Munters solution

The customer stipulated that design conditions for the rooms should be 10°C to 30 °C and 60-90°C relative humid. The rooms have a volume of 63.6m3, require fresh air, see moisture loads form the plants in the form of transpiration, opening and closing of doors, as well as the researchers moving around the rooms.

Based on this specification, Munters recommended the ML270 desiccant dehumidifiers with BMS (Building Management System) and transformation kits. The ML270 delivers airflow of 270m3 per hour, achieving low dew points and climate conditions down to as low as -20°C.

A unique corrosion-casing and durable Aluzink® frame make this ergonomically designed system ideal as it is simple to install and requires little maintenance.

Since installation, additional projects have been initiated for the same application.

“Munters systems are energy efficient and very reliable,” said Mr Rispin. “Throughout the project, we have received excellent support and are already looking at Munters solutions for other projects.”