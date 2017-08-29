Multivac expand production site with €2.5m investment

Multivac Marking & Inspection is investing €2.5 million in an expansion at its Engor, Germany production hall.

The expansion will enable the logistics and assembly processes to be optimised.

Building has begun with the expanded facility expected to be operational by April 2018.

A rise in sales across all types of its machines, spearheaded by inspection systems and conveyor belt labellers, facilitated the expansion.

Although the food industry remains Multivac’s core market, it reported a significant increase in turnover for the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

The expansion will increase the operating by 1,600 m² and adhere to the latest energy-saving regulations.

“With this extension to our production hall, we primarily want to expand our production capacity in the sectors of conveyor belt labellers and inspection systems, so that we can meet the constantly increasing demand for these solutions,” said CEO Volker Gerloff.