Multitank ideal space saving solution to reduce carbon footprint

The search for a large watertight IBC container designed to package any kind of material is over.

Goplasticpallets.com has introduced the new Multitank 400 litre IBC — which has been designed to improve the packaging, storing and transporting of food and non-food products in bulk, in a sustainable way.

What’s more, the Multitank’s unique conical design and robust construction means it’s a cost effective reusable packaging system that can save a staggering 75% of storage space thanks to its stacking and nesting abilities.

“The Multitank is an innovative, cost efficient and space saving system,” said MD Jim Hardisty.

“It is an extremely versatile IBC plastic container, for use in food, food ingredients processes and transportation. In reality, however, it is unlimited in its application – the possibilities are endless covering food waste, retail waste, recycling, and many more bulk applications.

“Each one nests inside the other when empty, easily stacking in 10, meaning that 54 empty Multitanks occupy just 4.8m² saving up to 75% of your storage space on a return journey.”

The Multitank comes with a main lid and a secondary, smaller, removable lid and an innovative way of sealing which assure maximum safety and offers an excellent watertight and airtight performance.

It also comes on feet to allow fork and hand truck access with a discharge hole and additional valves if required.

The Multitank can be stacked up without the use of strapping etc, as the lid has special locators designed to hold the feet of the next box in place.

It has a maximum stacking capacity of 1.350kg (3x Multitank™ when full). The rigid HDPE Multitank™ comes in a dimension of 1000mm x 800mm x 960mm and has a max load per box of 450kg and one trailer can fit 66 in use or 260 nested with lids.

Goplasticpallets.com is the sole UK distributor of the product.