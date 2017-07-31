Müller backs British dairy with new support measures

Müller has unveiled a number of measures to support its supplying farmers facilitate a vibrant future for the dairy industry.

This follows dairy producer’s intentions to invest £100 million into its UK network.

Now the business plans to increase confidence and resilience amongst its dairy farmer suppliers against a backdrop of volatile and unpredictable global dairy markets, and uncertainty surrounding future support for farmers following the UK’s departure from the EU.

As part of new plans, Müller will instigate a 1.31ppl rise in its farm gate milk price – effective from September.

It will also introduce a new Müller Direct Futures Contract option, giving dairy farmers the opportunity to agree a monthly price for up to 25% of their milk volume, for 12 months ahead.

Müller Farm Insight, meanwhile, is a new service for dairy farmers offering data, welfare tools and benchmarking, to help their businesses.

The business will also launch Müller Direct, which comprises the 700 of the company’s 1,800 farmer suppliers who aren’t currently part of groups aligned to major supermarket customers.

“Britain remains one of the best places in the world to produce milk and Müller is investing heavily to ensure that consumers will be able to buy more and more dairy products made in Britain with milk from British farmers,” said Müller Agriculture Director Rob Hutchison.