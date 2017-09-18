Müller boosts yoghurt offering as part of £100m investment

Müller is to manufacture and market a new generation of branded and private label yoghurt and dessert products through a £100 million investment.

This move sees the company back milk produced by British farmers.

Müller said it is aiming to capitalise on its leadership in the category as well as introduce new products where it is currently absent.

As part of this action plan, the company will grow its Müllerlight, Müller Corner and Müller Rice brands, broadening their usage occasions and availability.

The company will also build on its licensing agreement with Mondelez to develop its range of Cadbury products.

This includes entry to new segments of the desserts sector.

To accommodate its plans, capacity and capabilities at its three sites in Shropshire will be upgraded, including doubling the size of the Telford facility by 2020.

In order to achieve these outcomes, the company is bolstering its marketing spend by 25% over the next three years.