MSC marks two decade millstone with 2020 strategy release

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is marking its twentieth anniversary by laying out its strategy for the coming years.

The plan sees its aspirations for more than a third of global marine catch to be certified or engaged in the MSC program by 2030.

The MSC’s ambition is to strengthen engagement and impact in the Global South, Large Marine Ecosystems (LMEs), priority markets and species, and with consumers, while continuing to deliver value to MSC certified fisheries.

Chief Executive Rupert Howes said: “20 years ago, the MSC was a bold new idea developed by WWF and Unilever to address the challenge of unsustainable fishing.

“They wanted to create a market based mechanism that would connect seafood producers and consumers through a credible third party certification and labelling program.

“This program would recognise and reward existing good practice, but critically, incentivise and drive real and lasting change where needed to ensure healthy oceans and seafood supplies for the future.

“20 years on this bold innovation has become a proven concept, and a global sustainable seafood movement has emerged to work with all stakeholders to drive this transformation.”

Today 12% of global marine catch is certified to the MSC Fisheries Standard. MSC certified fisheries have delivered demonstrable improvements, managing healthy fish stocks and minimising their impact on the environment.

Recognising and rewarding sustainable fisheries and incentivising improvement globally; today 14% of global marine catch is either certified or engaged in the MSC program.

The MSC aims to increase this figure to 20% by 2020, with an ambition of more than a third by 2030. To achieve this, the MSC will focus efforts on ecosystems currently underrepresented in the MSC program, but where catches and the threat to biodiversity are high. In addition to tuna and small pelagic species, new priority species will include squid, octopus, crab and seaweed.

The MSC will also deliver new tools to better enable fisheries in the Global South to progress towards MSC certification. Over the next three years the MSC aims to double the number of fisheries from the Global South involved in its program.

“While there is much to celebrate, there is also a growing sense of urgency to address unsustainable fishing and deliver Sustainable Development Goals. This is a critical time for our oceans. The MSC’s new strategy prioritises those parts of the world, species and markets which can have the most significant impact on the health of our oceans,” said Howes.