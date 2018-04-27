M&S highlight beef traceability with latest campaign

British supermarket, Marks & Spencer, is highlighting its beef traceability with a new food marketing campaign running throughout the summer.

According to M&S, it is the only national retailer in the UK that can currently trace every piece of beef it sells back to the farm and animal from which it was sourced.

The “We trace it, so you can trust it” campaign is backed by DNA sampling provided by Dublin-based tech company Identigen. Thousands of tests are carried out every year to check that M&S’ unique standards are being followed.

“Our people go to extraordinary lengths to source the very best ingredients and products and we are not shy of using cutting-edge technology to guarantee our provenance,” said Sharry Cramond, Food Marketing Director at M&S.

“Our beef campaign is an important first step in shining a spotlight on our unrivalled food standards – because trusting the food we eat matters to our customers.”

The campaign begins with press and radio ads and is supplemented by an interactive supply chain map showing every single farm that supplies M&S with beef launching next month.

M&S uses DNA sampling to trace its beef back to every farm and animal. A sample is taken from every animal from every farm that supplies M&S and its suppliers. Thousands of tests are carried out every year on products taken at random from M&S stores and warehouses.

The tests check that beef is moving through the supply chain – from farm, to abattoir to processor and to store – correctly and that M&S standards are being followed.

