Moy Park introduce new ready-to-eat snacking range

UK food company, Moy Park has created a new branded ready-to-eat snacking range, ‘Good to Go.’

The range was developed to address changes in consumer eating habits in the snacking market, with shoppers seeking nutritious, convenient snacking solutions tailored for busy lifestyles.

Made with 100% chicken breast and high in protein, the four strong range includes two Moy Park ‘Good to Go’ chicken breast fillet chunks – each with a dip, BBQ and sweet chilli, and two flavoured chicken breast fillet chunk options – flame grilled and piri piri.

Aisling Graham, Interim Brand Marketing Manager said: “As a market leader, we recognise the importance of new product development in line with consumer trends. Consumer priorities for 2017 are focused on convenience and health – and this has translated into the snacking market. The range is individually portioned, and high in protein – making it an ideal option for snacking throughout the day.

“In a competitive market place, we’ve designed the packaging to ensure maximum shelf impact in the food to go fixtures, using bright colours and unique branding to engage consumers.”