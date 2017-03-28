Morrisons shortens payment terms for smaller suppliers

Morrisons, the Yorkshire-headquartered supermarket brand, is shortening the payment terms for its smaller suppliers to a maximum of 14 days.

From April 1, all goods for resale suppliers, whose business with Morrisons is worth up to £100,000 annually with Morrisons, will be paid within 14 days of receipt of a valid electronic invoice.

As a result, Morrisons said, more than 3,000 suppliers will be on payment terms of less than 14 days.

The retailer is also aiming to find 200 local suppliers as part of its ‘Nation’s Local Foodmakers’ programme and they could benefit from the change.

In addition, Morrisons is also announcing today, that to help small suppliers who currently don’t use an electronic invoicing system, it is developing a free-to-use supplier portal, through which invoices can be raised and submitted. The new service is expected to be introduced later this year.

Darren Blackhurst, Morrisons Group Commercial Director, said: “We aim to buy and sell simply and when we listened to our smaller suppliers, they told us that these payment terms would help them with their cash flow. We want our smallest suppliers to grow with us.”

Suppliers who are already on payment terms that are less than 14 days, including livestock farmers, will remain on the same terms.