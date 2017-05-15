Morrisons signs deal for own brand milk with Arla

In a move that will lessen the burden of British farmers, Morrisons has inked a new three year contract for its own brand milk with Arla.

The contract, begging March 2018, will see the famer owned dairy cooperative, supply the supermarket’s own branded milk range.

Morrisons said it is “looking forward to working more closely with their farmers on a range of sustainability and animal welfare measures”.

As part of this deal, Morrisons is also committing to further enhancing its regional and local milk offering.

Steve Newbould, Morrisons Head of Trading – Dairy, said: “We believe this agreement will be simpler for our business and will help to develop a sustainable dairy sector.”