Morrisons revive Safeway brand with McColl’s supply chain agreement

Morrisons has inked a supply chain agreement with McColl’s Retail Group to supply its portfolio of convenience stores and newsagents.

As part of the long-term partnership, Morrisons will re-launch its Safeway brand, which McColl’s will utilise exclusively for a twelve month period.

McColl’s said stocking fresh food and grocery products under the Safeway brand will boost its fresh food credentials and offer customer and enhanced range.

This follows McColl’s plans to improve its commercial terms and simplify its operations.

Morrisons will supply both branded and Safeway products, with a phased rollout programme beginning January 2018.

David Potts, Morrisons’ Chief Exec, said: “This new partnership is a further example of Morrisons leveraging existing assets to access the UK’s growing convenience food market in a capital light way.

“Wholesale supply will make us a broader, stronger business.”