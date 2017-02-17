Morrisons hungry for UK food suppliers

With a new report calling for the UK to be more self-sufficient in food production, supermarket chain Morrisons is looking to forge links with local producers.

The move follows new consumer research which shows a growing appetite from British shoppers for more local food.

As part of its plans, Morrisons is aiming to recruit over 200 new suppliers from across England, Scotland and Wales in the first year. This will include inviting foodmakers to pitch for their place with a series of regional events beginning March.

A new report published by leading experts on global food issues led by Professor Tim Benton, from the University of Leeds, found that only half (52%) of food eaten in the UK comes from our farmers.

In the British Food report, Professor Benton said that in light of uncertainties globally, it makes increasing sense to build up a stronger local food sector here in the UK and calls on British retailers, producers and customers to recognise the wider benefits of supporting UK food making and production.

The UK has seen a decline in the indigenous produce grown here with orchards, for example, now accounting for 25,100 hectares compared to 113,000 hectares 50 years go. The report also points to periods where production of cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, peas, parsnips, cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, rhubarb and pears grown in the UK have decreased with French and runner beans down by as much as 49%.

The programme will see Morrisons buyers tour Great Britain in search of the best local producers to supply its 491 stores nationwide. The company has a priority of sourcing more local food and is keen to reduce the distance that food travels.

Morrisons will also be working with members of the Women’s Institutes in their communities around the UK, using their local knowledge and expertise to source and select the best suppliers in their area.

Andy Higginson, Chairman of Morrisons, said: “Our customers tell us they want to see more food that is made just down the road from their own communities and that’s why we are looking for the next generation of British and local foodmakers to serve our 12 million customers.”