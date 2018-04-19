Mondelēz opens $90m biscuit factory in Bahrain

Mondelēz International has inaugurated its $90 million biscuit manufacturing plant in Bahrain where it will produce Oreo Cookies and Barni soft cakes to meet growing demand.

The so-called “Factory of the Future” will also serve as an export hub to the Gulf region, the Levant and Africa. Mondelēz said this will reduce delivery costs and improve product freshness.

The 250,000 square meter manufacturing facility is about the size of 30 soccer fields with production capacity of nearly 45,000 tons per year.

It is located alongside Mondelēz International’s existing manufacturing site, which has been producing Kraft cheese and Tang powdered beverages since 2008.

“The Middle East and Africa are priority markets for us, and we’re confident in our selection of Bahrain as the preferred location for our plant, due to its business-friendly environment, skilled local workforce and excellent transport links, all of which will be instrumental to the success of our growth plans,” said Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP & President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Mondelēz International.

